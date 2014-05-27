HELSINKI May 27 Finnish IT services provider Tieto on Tuesday updated its dividend policy, aiming to increase the annual payout and return at least half of its net result to shareholders.

Tieto has increased its dividend for four years in a row, paying out 0.90 euros per share from 2013.

The company at its capital market day kept its long-term target for operating profit margin unchanged at 10 percent. (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)