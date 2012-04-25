(Adds details, quote)

HELSINKI, April 25 Nordic IT services provider Tieto warned restructuring charges would weigh on its second quarter results, while it reported earnings in line with expectations for January-March.

Tieto, which competes with bigger corporate technology services companies such as Accenture and IBM, said adjusted operating profit for the quarter rose to 28 million euros ($36.97 million) from 23.9 million a year ago.

That was in line with an average forecast of 28 million euros in a Reuters poll, in which estimates ranged from 24.6 million to 31 million euros.

Tieto said the second quarter will be strained by one-off costs of around 30 million euros from its ongoing revamp.

"Additionally, existing idle capacity of the company is expected to burden second-quarter performance," it said. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki, Editing by Jacqueline Wong)