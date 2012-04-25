(Adds details, quote)
HELSINKI, April 25 Nordic IT services provider
Tieto warned restructuring charges would
weigh on its second quarter results, while it reported earnings
in line with expectations for January-March.
Tieto, which competes with bigger corporate technology
services companies such as Accenture and IBM,
said adjusted operating profit for the quarter rose to 28
million euros ($36.97 million) from 23.9 million a year ago.
That was in line with an average forecast of 28 million
euros in a Reuters poll, in which estimates ranged from 24.6
million to 31 million euros.
Tieto said the second quarter will be strained by one-off
costs of around 30 million euros from its ongoing revamp.
"Additionally, existing idle capacity of the company is
expected to burden second-quarter performance," it said.
($1 = 0.7574 euros)
(Reporting by Tarmo Virki, Editing by Jacqueline Wong)