HELSINKI Feb 8 Finnish IT services group Tieto reported fourth-quarter sales and underlying profits ahead of average forecasts and it said it saw profits rising further this year.

Tieto said its operating profit, minus one-offs, rose to 34.2 million euros ($45.29 million)in the fourth quarter, compared with a 32.9 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Tieto forecast for 2012 net sales to grow in line with expected market growth of 0-2 percent, while underlying operating profit would improve from 117.1 million euros reached last year. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki)