New Zealand shares post small gain; Australia closed
June 12 New Zealand shares eked out minor gains in subdued trade on Monday, bolstered by strength in consumer and utilities sectors, while Australian markets were closed for a public holiday.
HELSINKI Feb 8 Finnish IT services group Tieto reported fourth-quarter sales and underlying profits ahead of average forecasts and it said it saw profits rising further this year.
Tieto said its operating profit, minus one-offs, rose to 34.2 million euros ($45.29 million)in the fourth quarter, compared with a 32.9 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.
Tieto forecast for 2012 net sales to grow in line with expected market growth of 0-2 percent, while underlying operating profit would improve from 117.1 million euros reached last year. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki)
* April core orders -3.1 pct m/m vs forecast -1.3 pct * Core orders +2.7 pct yr/yr in April vs forecast +6.3 pct * Capex in gradual pick-up, crucial for virtuous growth * Machinery orders hold firm, centring on manufacturers -govt (Adds government official, detail) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, June 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell more than expected in April, casting doubt on the strength of companies' capital spending and adding to concerns about the c