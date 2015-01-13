HELSINKI Jan 13 Finnish information technology
services company Tieto plans to cut up to 840 jobs
because of an industry shift towards automated "cloud" services,
it said on Tuesday.
The company said the cuts would reduce its annual costs by
around 50 million euros ($59 million), although part of that
would be offset by new recruitments. The restructuring would
cost about 35 million euros, it added.
Tieto said some of its manual services would be automated
meaning that up to 500 jobs could be lost in Finland while 340
positions in other countries, mainly in Sweden and the Czech
Republic, could face the axe.
The company currently employs around 14,000 people.
"The shift to cloud means more and more automated services,
so a company like Tieto must renew its competences. But I don't
believe there will be any radical changes in their core earnings
this year, the market will show growth close to zero for another
year," Pohjola analyst Hannu Rauhala said.
Shares in the company were down 0.6 percent to 21.83 euros
at 1051 GMT.
Europe's largest software firm SAP on Monday
reported the accelerating shift by business customers to
internet-delivered cloud software cut its profit margins in the
fourth quarter.
($1 = 0.8475 euros)
(Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and
Mark Potter)