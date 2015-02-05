BRIEF-G5 Entertainment Q1 EBIT up at SEK 21.1 million
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 234.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 101.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 5 Tieto Oyj :
* Q4 revenue 402.9 million euros ($456.89 million) versus 405.1 million euros
* Q4 EBIT 9.5 million euros versus 17.3 million euros
* Expects its full-year operating profit (EBIT) excluding one-off items to increase from previous year's level
* Proposed dividend 1.00 euro (0.90 euro year ago) per share, up by 11 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TELESTE INTERIM REPORT: OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED AS EXPECTED, ORDERS RECEIVED INCREASED