Feb 5 Tieto Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 402.9 million euros ($456.89 million) versus 405.1 million euros

* Q4 EBIT 9.5 million euros versus 17.3 million euros

* Expects its full-year operating profit (EBIT) excluding one-off items to increase from previous year's level

* Proposed dividend 1.00 euro (0.90 euro year ago) per share, up by 11 pct