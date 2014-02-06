HELSINKI Feb 6 Finnish IT services provider
Tieto reported an expected fall in quarterly sales
and earnings due to a slump in corporate technology spending.
Tieto's fourth-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off
items, was 42.7 million euros, roughly in line with analysts'
expectations and slightly down from 44.2 million euros a year
earlier.
The company has been slashing costs over the past year to
cope with weak demand, particularly from the telecommunications
sector.
(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)