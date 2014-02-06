HELSINKI Feb 6 Finnish IT services provider Tieto reported an expected fall in quarterly sales and earnings due to a slump in corporate technology spending.

Tieto's fourth-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, was 42.7 million euros, roughly in line with analysts' expectations and slightly down from 44.2 million euros a year earlier.

The company has been slashing costs over the past year to cope with weak demand, particularly from the telecommunications sector. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)