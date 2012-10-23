UPDATE 1-In shadow of deadly attacks, British election campaign resumes
* Corbyn says democracy will not be halted by violence (Adds more arrests in London)
HELSINKI Oct 23 Tieto Oyj : * Shares up 7.1 percent after strong Q3 results (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Corbyn says democracy will not be halted by violence (Adds more arrests in London)
* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT WITH THE CITY OF TAMPERE TO JOIN THE SMART TAMPERE PROGRAMME, WHICH WILL SEE ELISA TAKING PART IN DEVELOPING A SMART ECOSYSTEM FOR THE CITY OF TAMPERE