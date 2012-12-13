BRIEF-Viacom reports pricing terms of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* Viacom announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
HELSINKI Dec 13 Tieto Oyj : * Divests its Italian and Spanish businesses (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Viacom announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.