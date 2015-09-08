By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Costco Wholesale Corp
willfully infringed Tiffany & Co's trademarks by selling
counterfeit diamond engagement rings bearing the luxury
retailer's name and must face a jury trial to assess damages, a
U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan rejected
claims by Costco that Tiffany's trademarks were invalid because
they sought to prevent others from using the word "Tiffany" as a
generic description of a type of ring setting.
Instead, Swain said evidence established that Costco, the
largest U.S. warehouse club chain, had infringed Tiffany's
trademarks by selling engagement rings and confused consumers by
using the word Tiffany in display case signs.
"Despite Costco's arguments to the contrary, the court finds
that, based on the record evidence, no rational finder of fact
could conclude that Costco acted in good faith in adopting the
Tiffany mark," Swain wrote.
Under the ruling, Tiffany may now take Costco before a jury
to seek damages, including a recovery of Costco's profits from
the sale of the diamond rings and punitive damages.
Swain set a hearing for Oct. 30 and directed Tiffany and
Costco to "make good faith efforts to settle the outstanding
issues."
In a statement, Tiffany General Counsel Leigh Harlan
welcomed the ruling, saying it "further validates the strength
and value of the Tiffany mark and reinforces our continuing
efforts to protect the brand."
Representatives for Costco did not respond to requests for
comment.
Tiffany filed the lawsuit on Valentine's Day in February
2013, saying it believed hundreds, if not thousands, of Costco
members bought engagement rings they wrongly believed were
authentic Tiffany products.
Tiffany said that in 2012, a person shopping at a Costco in
Huntington Beach, Calif., complained to Tiffany that she was
disappointed to see Costco offering for sale what were promoted
on in-store signs as Tiffany diamond engagement rings.
Tiffany said a subsequent investigation revealed rings in a
display case at the Huntington Beach Costco labeled with the
word "Tiffany" and that a salesperson there referred to them as
such.
Prior to the lawsuit, Tiffany contacted Costco and secured a
commitment that it would remove references to Tiffany from its
display case signs, according to Tuesday's ruling.
Costco also previously sent a letter to customers who bought
the rings offering a full refund if they were unsatisfied, the
ruling said.
The case is Tiffany & Company and Tiffany (NJ) LLC v. Costco
Wholesale Corp, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, 13-1041.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)