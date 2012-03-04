Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
March 4 Shares of jeweller Tiffany and Co could rise as high as $70 as it brings out new products and expands marketing efforts, according to Barron's.
The March 5 edition of the weekly business paper cited an analyst's 12-month price target. Tiffany shares closed up 94 cents or 1.4 percent at $67.47 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
"If you look around the world, the environment is getting better for Tiffany," Brian Nagel, an Oppenheimer analyst was cited saying by Barron's.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.