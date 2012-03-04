March 4 Shares of jeweller Tiffany and Co could rise as high as $70 as it brings out new products and expands marketing efforts, according to Barron's.

The March 5 edition of the weekly business paper cited an analyst's 12-month price target. Tiffany shares closed up 94 cents or 1.4 percent at $67.47 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

"If you look around the world, the environment is getting better for Tiffany," Brian Nagel, an Oppenheimer analyst was cited saying by Barron's.