(Adds details, analysts' comments; updates shares)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
July 21 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co
said Michael Kowalski, its chief executive of 15 years, would
retire next year and President Frederic Cumenal would succeed
him.
Kowalski, 62, joined the company in 1983 and became CEO in
1999. He took the additional role of board chairman in 2003.
Cumenal, 54, will take over as CEO from April 1 next year,
just over four years after joining Tiffany. He was appointed
president and given a newly created seat on the company's board
in September 2013.
Cumenal joined Tiffany in 2011 after a 15-year stint at
Louis Vuitton brand owner LVMH Group, where he was most recently
the president and CEO of French champagne maker Moet & Chandon.
"We believe this transition will be considered a positive as
(Tiffany's) senior management team continues to evolve into one
with much broader global luxury goods experience than ever
before," Topeka Capital Markets analyst Dorothy Lakner wrote in
a note.
Lakner said Tiffany was searching for a replacement for
Cumenal.
Shares of Tiffany, known for its blue boxes and its Fifth
Avenue flagship store in Manhattan, were slightly down at $98.92
in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock
was trading around $15 when Kowalski took over as CEO.
Kowalski oversaw Tiffany's expansion in Asian markets,
particularly Japan and China. The new markets helped the company
offset the impact of sluggish sales in its home U.S. market in
the past two years.
Cumenal brings a global luxury retail experience to Tiffany,
Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough told Reuters.
"In his role so far, they've liked him and he's been
successful ... I think they see him as the natural guy to take
over and run the chain," he said.
Yarbrough, however, said Tiffany was not the kind of brand
to rush into opening stores. "It's just going to continue to
show slow, steady growth and increase its brand relevance over
international markets."
New York-based Tiffany has the second highest number of
stores in the Asia Pacific region. The company operated 72
stores in the region as of Jan. 31.
In the past two years, Tiffany had been struggling to find
the right balance between the pricey jewelry for which it is
known and cheaper silver items that generate a quarter of sales.
The company refreshed its design team last September by
appointing Francesca Amfitheatrof, who has worked for top brands
such as Chanel, Fendi and Marni, as its design director.
Her first collection for Tiffany is set to hit the stores in
September.
Tiffany's efforts seem to be paying off, with U.S.
same-store sales rising 8 percent in the first quarter. Tiffany
also raised its full-year profit forecast in May.
