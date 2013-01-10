Jan 10 Tiffany & Co said on Thursday
that its net worldwide sales during the holiday season had risen
4 percent, continuing a trend of modest gains in recent months,
and the upscale jeweler said it would plan conservatively for
2013.
The company maintained its full-year profit forecast of
$3.20 to $3.40 per share, but said that because holiday sales
growth was at the low end of its expectations, earnings would
come in at the low end of that range.
A difficult global economy prompted the retailer to scale
back its sales and profit forecasts three times earlier this
fiscal year.
At its Manhattan flagship store, which generates nearly
one-tenth of revenue, sales fell 2 percent. In Asia outside of
Japan, they rose 11 percent, excluding the impact of currency
fluctuation.