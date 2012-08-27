* Sees full-year sales up 6-7 percent vs. prior view 7-8
percent
* Sees full-year earnings $3.55-$3.70/share vs Wall St view
$3.64
* Quarterly profit 72 cents a share vs Wall Street view 73
cents
* Shares up 7 percent
By Phil Wahba
Aug 27 Tiffany & Co cut its sales and
earnings forecasts on Monday for the second straight quarter,
citing a tough global economy and muted expectations for the
holiday season, but the prospect of improving profit margins
later in the year comforted investors.
Shares of the jeweler rose 7 percent to $62.62 on its
expectations that pressure on margins from gold and diamond
costs are at last easing this quarter. Tiffany said gross margin
should start to rise again in the holiday quarter, its biggest
of the year by far.
"It's the light at the end of the tunnel," Morningstar
analyst Paul Swinand told Reuters.
Still, Tiffany is more exposed than other U.S. luxury names
to a slowing of China's torrid economic growth, a pullback in
Europe and a damping of higher-end jewelry sales at home.
Tiffany reduced its global net sales growth forecast by 1
percentage point to range of 6 percent to 7 percent for the year
ending in January.
The company's growth was bound to be more modest than the 30
percent pace of a year earlier. Monday's forecast reduction,
which follows one in May, came in large part because Tiffany now
assumes sales growth during the holidays will be slower.
Tiffany lowered its full-year profit outlook to between
$3.55 and $3.70 a share from $3.70 to $3.80, coming in line with
Wall Street expectations of $3.64.
Despite the cautious forecasts, Tiffany is proceeding with
the expansion plans that have supported its fast growth in
recent years. The chain said it now expected to open 28 stores
by the end of the year, including locations in Toronto and
Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, up from the 24 initially planned.
The stock trades at about 16 times future earnings, below
shares of some fellow luxury goods makers with heavy exposure to
Europe and Asia. While U.S. handbag maker Coach Inc
trades at 14.5 times future earnings, multiples are 20.3 for
Ralph Lauren Corp and 18 for French luxury conglomerate
LVMH.
TOURISTS STILL SPENDING
Global sales at Tiffany rose 1.6 percent to $886.6 million
in the second quarter ended on July 31.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 1 percent,
excluding the impact of currency fluctuations. Same-store sales
dropped 5 percent in the Americas. They also declined 5 percent
in the Asia Pacific region that includes China, which has been
the fastest-growing market for Western luxury brands.
Sales in Europe only got a boost because of exchange rates
favorable to Tiffany and because vacationing Asian tourists went
shopping.
Sales at the chain's famous Fifth Avenue flagship store, a
favorite of the millions of international tourists in New York,
fell 9 percent. That location generates almost 10 percent of
revenue.
Despite widespread fears that tourists would hold back when
vacationing in the United States, the company said the drop in
U.S. sales was entirely due to lower spending by locals. Last
week, Signet Jewelers Ltd reported a modest 2.4 percent
rise in same-store sales at its pricier Jared chain.
Tiffany said it had earned $91.8 million, or 72 cents per
share, for the quarter, up from $90 million, or 69 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The results missed Wall Street estimates by a penny a share.
Analysts had been expecting a smaller profit because of rising
precious metal costs.