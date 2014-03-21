UPDATE 1-French prosecutors open Peugeot diesel-cheating probe
PARIS, April 24 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
March 21 Tiffany & Co said on Friday it expects net worldwide sales to rise in the high single digits in percentage terms this year, with growth in all regions.
The upscale New York-based jeweler reported a loss of $103.6 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, due primarily to losing an arbitrations ruling against The Swatch Group. A year earlier, it recorded a profit of $179.6 million, or $1.40 a share.
Excluding the arbitration loss, Tiffany earned $1.47 per share last quarter.
The company said it expected a profit of $4.05 to $4.15 per share this fiscal year. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
CARACAS, April 24 General Motors' Venezuelan subsidiary has sent a message to almost 2,700 staff informing them that they are no longer employed by the company and had received severance pay in their bank accounts, according to two employees.