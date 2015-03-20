(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 20 Tiffany & Co's quarterly sales
fell for the first time in five years and are expected to
decline further as a strong dollar not only keeps tourists away
from its flagship New York jewelry store but also reduces the
value of sales overseas.
Sales outside the United States account for roughly half of
Tiffany's total revenue, while tourists have historically
accounted for a quarter of U.S. sales. The company's Fifth
Avenue store counts on tourists for about 40 percent of sales.
Although Tiffany has been battling the effects of a strong
dollar for months, the drop in fourth-quarter sales surprised
analysts, most of whom were expecting an increase.
The dollar gained about 9 percent between November and
January, which takes in the holiday shopping season, and it is
widely expected to rise further this year.
Tiffany, whose shares fell more than 3 percent on Friday,
said sales were expected to drop 10 percent in the quarter
ending April, mostly because of the dollar.
"Tourist purchases are expected to continue to be pressured
in the Americas," Chief Financial Officer Ralph Nicoletti said
on a post-earnings conference call.
The company said it expects profit to fall 30 percent in the
current quarter and more modestly in the second.
A recovery in the next two quarters would deliver "minimal
growth" in full-year profit from the $4.20 per share earned in
the year ended Jan. 31.
Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said he doubted Tiffany
would meet these targets.
Tourists spent $34.55 billion in the United States in the
November-January period, down 1.5 percent from a year earlier,
according to the government's Office of Travel & Tourism
Industries.
Tiffany's fourth-quarter revenue slipped to $1.29 billion
from $1.30 billion. Analysts were expecting $1.31 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income was $196.2 million, or $1.51 per share, in line
with the average analyst estimate.
Tiffany's shares were down 3.5 percent at $83.38 on the News
York Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)