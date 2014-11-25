Nov 25 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales due to weak demand in Japan.

The company said net income fell 60 percent to $38.3 million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $94.6 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded an after-tax charge of $61 million, or 47 cents per share, due to early repayment of debt. Excluding items, Tiffany earned 76 cents per share.

Revenue rose 5.2 percent to $959.6 million, missing the analysts' average estimate of $968.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)