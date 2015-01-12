Jan 12 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co cut its full-year profit forecast, citing a disappointing holiday shopping season.

Tiffany's shares fell 11.7 percent to $91.34 in early trading on Monday after the company said it now expected an adjusted profit of $4.15-$4.20 per share in the year ending Jan. 31, down from its prior forecast of $4.20-$4.30.

Sales in the Americas fell 1 percent, while those in Japan dropped 16 percent in the two-month holiday shopping period ended Dec. 31, the company said.

(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)