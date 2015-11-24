* Forecasts 5-10 pct drop in full-year profit
* 3rd-qtr sales fall 2.2 pct
* Raises free cash flow forecast
* Shares up more than 4 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 24 Tiffany & Co reported a drop in
quarterly sales and forecast a bigger fall in full-year profit
than previously expected as a strong dollar kept tourists from
spending in its showpiece U.S. stores.
After falling in early trading, the company's shares
reversed course to rise more than 4 percent to a near two-week
high.
Morningstar Inc analyst Paul Swinand attributed the swing to
a higher free cash flow forecast and the acceleration of share
buybacks.
Another bright spot in Tiffany's otherwise disappointing
third-quarter results was Japan, where sales rose 17 percent to
$133 million after falling for a year due to an increase in the
country's consumption tax.
Analysts, however, predicted a miserable holiday season as
the company's traditional reluctance to offer promotions turns
away thrifty customers pulling back on discretionary spending.
Tiffany, founded in 1837, has been revamping its fine
jewelry product lines, such as Victoria and Bows, and
introducing new fashion jewelry to attract younger,
style-conscious shoppers.
"The biggest concern is that they are not promotional," said
Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough, adding that the Paris
attacks and a possible U.S. rate hike in December could weigh
further on tourist spending, a key driver of Tiffany's sales.
Substantial investment in advertising and marketing has yet
to bear fruit. Worldwide comparable sales fell 5 percent in the
third quarter, a much bigger drop than the 0.8 percent decline
expected by analysts, according to Consensus Metrix.
Tiffany said it expected earnings to fall by 5 percent to 10
percent in the year ending Jan. 31. It had earlier forecast a
2-5 percent decline.
The company attributed its latest forecast cut to "volatile,
uncertain economic and market conditions" in the United States
and elsewhere, which are affecting consumer spending.
But, having kept tight control of its inventories, the
company was able on Tuesday to raise its free cash flow target
by $100 million to more than $500 million for the full year.
Revenue fell 2.2 percent to $938.2 million for the quarter
ended Oct. 31, below the average analyst expectation of $971
million.
Tiffany's shares were up 4.1 percent at $79.68 in afternoon
trading. To Monday's close, they had fallen about 28 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey and Robin Paxton)