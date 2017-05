Jan 19 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co's holiday season sales fell 6 percent to $961 million, mainly hurt by a drop in tourist spending in the Americas.

The company said it expected sales to drop by 10 percent in the year ending Jan. 31. It had earlier forecast a drop of 5-10 percent. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)