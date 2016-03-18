* Raw material, labor costs fall
* Sees 1st-qtr profit/shr down 15-20 pct
* 4th-qtr sales down 5.6 pct
* Shares rise as much as 4 pct
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment; updates
shares)
By Ramkumar Iyer
March 18 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co
reported a better-than-expected profit for the holiday quarter
as it raised prices and benefited from lower prices of diamonds,
gold and silver.
Shares of the company, which became a household name due to
the 1961 Hollywood classic "Breakfast at Tiffany's", rose as
much as 4 percent in morning trading on Friday.
Weakness in the global economy and a strong dollar have hurt
Tiffany and other luxury retailers such as Nordstrom Inc
, Neiman Marcus Group and Macy's Inc-owned
Bloomingdale's as tourists shy away from buying high-end items.
Tiffany's reluctance to offer promotions also prevented it
from attracting local shoppers looking for deals, especially in
the holiday season.
The company warned that it expected profit per share to fall
by 15-20 percent in the current quarter and by 5-10 percent in
the second quarter, based on the trends seen so far.
However, earnings are expected to start growing from the
second half of the year ending January 2017, Tiffany said.
The company will launch more new products and it has been
pretty successful with recent product launches, Edward Jones
analyst Brian Yarbrough said.
"Also, expectations were low and the stock's been beat up,"
he said, suggesting that Friday's rise in Tiffany's shares was a
relief rally after a fall of 18 percent in the past 12 months.
The jeweler's gross margin rose to 63 percent in the fourth
quarter from 60.8 percent a year earlier as raw material, labor
and marketing costs declined.
However, sales fell 5.6 percent to $1.21 billion, the fifth
straight quarter of decline.
Sales at stores open for at least a year fell 10 percent in
the Americas, a bigger drop than the 9.4 percent analysts had
expected, according to Consensus Metrix.
Tiffany sales have also slowed in Greater China as fewer
Chinese tourists visit Hong Kong, one of its most important
markets in the region, Mark Aaron, vice president of investor
relations, said on a conference call.
In Europe, sales to tourists are expected to fall due to
sociopolitical uncertainties, Chief Executive Frederic Cumenal
said.
Tiffany's net income declined 17 percent to $163.2 million,
or $1.28 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.46 per share, beating
the average analyst estimate of $1.40, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tiffany's shares were up 2.7 percent at $72.02 in late
morning trading.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)