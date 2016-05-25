May 25 Tiffany & Co's quarterly sales fell 7.4 percent, the sixth straight quarter of decline, as a strong dollar discouraged tourists from buying its high-end jewelry and ate into revenue from markets outside the United States.

Sales at the jeweler's stores open for more than a year fell 10 percent in the Americas region in the first quarter. Analysts on average had expected a 9.1 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Tiffany's net income fell to $87.5 million, or 69 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30 from $104.9 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $891.3 million from $962.4 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)