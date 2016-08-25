Aug 25 Tiffany & Co's second-quarter comparable sales declined more than analysts expected due to lower tourist traffic and a strong dollar that eroded revenue from markets outside the United States.

Sales at the upscale jeweler's stores open for more than a year fell 8 percent in the quarter ended July 31, dropping for the seventh straight quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting a decline of 6.90 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Tiffany's net sales fell 5.9 percent to $931.6 million.

However, net income slightly rose to $105.7 million, or 84 cents per share, from $104.9 million, or 81 cents per share.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)