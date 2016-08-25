* Q2 EPS of $0.84 beats estimates of $0.72
* Sales, comparable sales fall more than expected
* Company reiterates full-year profit, sales forecast
* Shares rise 8 pct
(Adds comment, background, updates shares)
By Subrat Patnaik
Aug 25 Tiffany & Co reported an
unexpected rise in second-quarter profit as it sold more jewelry
in Britain and the upscale jeweler benefited from lower costs of
gold and other precious metals.
Total net sales, however, fell 6 percent - the seventh
straight quarter of declines. Same-store sales fell 8 percent,
steeper than was expected.
While the company has taken a hit due to muted tourist
spending in the past several quarters, a sharply lower pound
following the British vote to exit the European Union encouraged
tourists in the country to loosen their purse strings.
"We saw an uptrend in the UK sales almost immediately
following the vote," vice president of investor relations, Mark
Aaron, said on a conference call.
"We believe that the weakening of the pound has made London
a more attractive tourist shopping destination."
Shares of the company rose 8 percent to $74.46, their
highest in nearly eight months and biggest intra-day percentage
gain in about 16 months.
Europe, which accounted for nearly 12 percent of the
company's total net sales in the quarter, is its smallest
business in terms of geography. Tiffany does not break out UK
sales.
The company, which makes the iconic "Tiffany Setting"
diamond engagement ring, has been struggling to get back in the
good books of wealthy American consumers, and woo hard-to-please
millennials who are taking their business to cheaper and hipper
shops.
"The global environment continues to reflect well known
challenges that we believe have had broad effects on spending by
local customers, as well as foreign tourists, especially from
China," Chief Executive Frederic Cumenal said in a statement.
Lower tourist spending has also dented sales at luxury
retailers such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd and Kate
Spade & Co.
Signet Jewelers Ltd, which sells jewelry at lower
prices than Tiffany, on Thursday reported an unexpected drop in
comparable sales for the quarter due to weaker demand for its
Sterling and Zale lines.
COMMODITY BENEFITS
Tiffany benefited from lower gold, silver and platinum
prices, and also the sale of more high-margin jewelry, in the
May-July quarter.
While precious metal prices have risen sharply this year,
they fell to multi-year lows last year, and it takes jewelry
companies 9-12 months to make and get products to its shelves,
Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said.
Tiffany's net income inched up to $105.7 million, or 84
cents per share, in the quarter ended July 31 from $104.9
million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting profit 72 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tiffany maintained its full-year profit forecast of a net
sales falling in the low single-digits in percentage terms, and
earnings per share declining in the mid-single-digit percentage
range.
Total net sales in the second quarter fell to $931.6
million, lower than analysts' expectation of $934.74 million.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Sayantani Ghosh)