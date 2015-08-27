Aug 27 Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co's sales fell for the second straight quarter, hurt by lower spending by tourist in the United States and a stronger dollar that reduced the value of overseas sales.

The company's net income fell to $104.9 million, or 81 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from $124.1 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 0.2 percent to $990.5 million on a reported basis, with a 2 percent drop in sales in the United States. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)