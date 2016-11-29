Nov 29 Tiffany & Co reported its first
rise in sales in eight quarters as strong sales in China and
Japan more than offset a decline in the United States.
The maker of the iconic "Tiffany Setting" diamond engagement
ring said same-store sales fell 2 percent in the third quarter
ended Oct. 31.
Analysts on average had expected a 2.8 percent drop,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Tiffany's net sales rose slightly to $949.3 million from
$938.2 million a year earlier.
Net income rose to $95.1 million, or 76 cents per share,
from $91 million, or 70 cents per share.
