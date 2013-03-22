March 22 Tiffany & Co : * CFO says "still plenty of global economic uncertainty that leads US to

maintain a cautious outlook at this time" * CFO says net income to fall in Q1, but to rise in Q2, Q3 and Q4 * CEO will expand leather assortment in 2013, introduce new lines of silver

jewelry prices below $500 * "Absolutely committed to developing" watch business- CEO * To relaunch web site in h2-ceo