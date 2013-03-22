BRIEF-IBM and SAP collaborate to build new infrastructure for Helse Vest in Norway
March 22 Tiffany & Co : * CFO says "still plenty of global economic uncertainty that leads US to
maintain a cautious outlook at this time" * CFO says net income to fall in Q1, but to rise in Q2, Q3 and Q4 * CEO will expand leather assortment in 2013, introduce new lines of silver
jewelry prices below $500 * "Absolutely committed to developing" watch business- CEO * To relaunch web site in h2-ceo
TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing run, lifted by upbeat domestic data and a weaker yen.