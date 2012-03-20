By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, March 20 TIG Advisors, LLC is
liquidating its $210 million global emerging markets hedge fund,
according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters, the latest
in a growing list of hedge funds to shut shop after their second
annual loss in four years.
The 15-year-old long/short equities hedge fund managed peak
assets of about $1.5 billion in 2008. Assets had fallen to about
$750 million by April 2009.
"Our Global Emerging Markets funds have been closed and are
being liquidated," the New York-based hedge fund said in an
e-mail to investors dated March 9, obtained by Reuters.
TIG Global Emerging Markets fund lost nearly 11 percent last
year, according to another fund information document seen by
Reuters, still better than the Eurekahedge Emerging Markets Long
Short Equities index which lost 13.6 percent in 2011.
The hedge fund had gained 9.7 percent in 2010 and 6 percent
in 2009, falling behind the Eurekahedge index's 10.4 percent and
44.4 percent returns respectively.
TIG Advisors managed about $1.1 billion under four other
hedge fund strategies at the end of February.
E-mails to TIG Advisors remained unanswered.
Europe's debt crisis, a sluggish U.S. recovery and events
such as Japan's nuclear disaster last year combined to create a
tough trading environment for hedge funds.
That has led to investors pulling out from Asia-focused
hedge funds with closures surging past launches for the first
time since 2008, putting pressure on the industry which remains
about $50 billion behind its peak assets of $176 billion.
More than 140 Asia-focused hedge funds shut down last year,
according to industry tracker Eurekahedge.
TIG joins the likes of Doric Capital, one of Hong Kong's
oldest hedge fund firms founded by former Man Group Plc
executive Michael Nock, and Thaddeus Capital Management who shut
hedge funds recently.
Other closures include Boyer Allan Investment Management,
Singapore-based RSR Capital, Britain-based Wessex and
Singapore-based Komodo Capital.