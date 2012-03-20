HONG KONG, March 20 TIG Advisors, LLC is
liquidating its $210 million global emerging markets hedge fund,
according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters, the latest
in a growing list of hedge funds that shut shop after their
second annual loss in four years.
The 15-year-old long/short equities hedge fund managed peak
assets of about $1.5 billion.
"Our Global Emerging Markets funds have been closed and are
being liquidated," the New York-based hedge fund said in an
e-mail to investors dated March 9, obtained by Reuters.
TIG Global Emerging Markets fund lost nearly 11 percent last
year, according another fund information document seen by
Reuters, still better than the Eurekahedge Emerging Markets Long
Short Equities index which lost 13.6 percent in 2011.
TIG Advisors managed about $1.1 billion under four other
hedge fund strategies at the end of February.
E-mails to TIG Advisors remained unanswered.