JAKARTA, March 4 Indonesian food company PT Tiga
Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk may spin off its rice unit in
an initial public offering in 2018, after the business' revenue
is expected to reach $1 billion, its finance director said.
Tiga Pilar's rice business is expected to post 4.5 trillion
rupiah ($347 million) in revenue this year, a 46 percent
increase from the previous year, Sjambiri Lioe told reporters.
The rice unit typically contributes around 60 percent to Tiga
Pilar's total revenue.
Lioe declined to say how much the rice business would raise
in the IPO.
Tiga Pilar also makes noodles, snacks and candies. It listed
its palm oil unit, PT Golden Plantation Tbk, on the
Indonesian stock exchange in December.
($1 = 12,970.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Miral Fahmy)