BRIEF-AXIS Capital says Peter Vogt to be CFO
* Axis capital announces chief financial officer joseph henry to retire at year end; peter vogt will become cfo
April 27 TIG Advisors -
* TIG advisors calls on fellow Altera stockholders to vote "against" lead independent director T. Michael Nevens
* TIG advisors says "stockholders should have right to choose between Intel's reported $54 cash offer and uncertain future of standalone Altera"
* TIG advisors says Altera "board not acting in a transparent, independent or accountable manner"
* "Altera board appears to be forgoing substantial and immediate value realization for stockholders in pursuit of murky strategic goals"
LUSAKA, May 10 Zambia's Energy Regulation Board has approved of a 75 percent increase in the price of electricity for retail customers in 2017, its acting chairman said on Wednesday.