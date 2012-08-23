BRIEF-Zhejiang Nhu's owner increases stake in Nhu Group
* Says its owner has indirectly bought 14.7 percent stake in Nhu group, taking his total holdings in Nhu Group to 68.5 percent after transaction
BRUSSELS Aug 23 Tigenix NV Chief Executive Eduardo Bravo told investors on a conference call: * optimistic can complete a deal on U.S. rights for CX601 drug by end
2012 * parties conducting due diligence in preparation for deal on U.S.
rights for CX601 drug * looking for a deal over CX601 drug with up-front payments
* Says its owner has indirectly bought 14.7 percent stake in Nhu group, taking his total holdings in Nhu Group to 68.5 percent after transaction
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 300,000 shares of its stock at the price of 806 yen per share, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 7