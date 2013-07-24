BRIEF-Perrigo completes divestiture of tysabri royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion
* Perrigo completes divestiture of Tysabri® royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 24 Tigenix NV : * Shares suspended -Belgian regulator
March 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Tesaro Inc's drug, niraparib, for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer.
* TESARO announces U.S. FDA approval of zejula™ (niraparib) for women with recurrent ovarian cancer