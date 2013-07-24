FDA approves Tesaro's ovarian cancer drug
March 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Tesaro Inc's drug, niraparib, for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer.
BRUSSELS, July 24 Tigenix NV : * Says 21,259,092 shares were issued for a total subscription price of EUR
5,314,773 * The remaining 4,740,908 shares (representing an amount of EUR 1,185,227) will be issued as soon as the relating subscription price has been credited to the company's account which is expected shortly * Private placement plan announced on July 17 and 18
March 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Tesaro Inc's drug, niraparib, for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer.
* TESARO announces U.S. FDA approval of zejula™ (niraparib) for women with recurrent ovarian cancer
* Mitsubishi Corp to team with local co's to establish medical complexes in Myanmar; first facility to cost about 10 billion yen-Nikkei