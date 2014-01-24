BRIEF-Guizhou Bailing Group Pharmaceutical sees H1 2017 net profit up 10-40 pct
April 21 Guizhou Bailing Group Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
BRUSSELS Jan 24 Tigenix NV : * Tigenix : to sell Dutch manufacturing facility to Pharmacell * Sale for EUR 5.75 million * Says Tigenix will receive an upfront payment of EUR 3.5 million when the sale
becomes effective * Says final payment of EUR 750,000 after three years.
April 21 Guizhou Bailing Group Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
SYDNEY, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to discuss trade and regional security when he meets Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Saturday, Australian officials said.