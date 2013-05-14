BRUSSELS May 14 Belgian biotech group Tigenix said it expected sales of its lead drug ChondroCelect, which repairs cartilage in the knee, to accelerate in the second half of 2013 after more than doubling in the first quarter.

The group said sales for the drug in the first three months of 2013 came in at 1.04 million euros ($1.35 million), a 55 percent increase on the first quarter of 2012.

Tigenix said it had 6.8 million euros of cash available at the end of March, having decreased at a rate of 1.4 million euros per month in the first quarter. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)