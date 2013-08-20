BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Belgian biotech firm Tigenix is looking for new sources of funding, such as loans and a capital increase, to bridge a funding gap over the next year, the group said on Tuesday.
Tigenix, which had a cash position of 3.7 million euros at the end of June, said it would need additional capital of about 12 million euros over the next 12 months.
It said sales of its main drug ChondroCelect, which repairs damaged cartilage in the knee, were 2.3 million euros in the first half of 2013.
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
* U.S. FDA alerts consumers of nationwide voluntary recall of epipen and epipen jr