said on Tuesday it was in advanced discussions to sell
its Dutch manufacturing facility and separately to find a
partner for its candidate treatment for a disorder linked to
Crohn's disease.
TiGenix said the renewal by Dutch authorities of its licence
for the plant in Sittard-Geleen had allowed it to move ahead
with talks on selling the facility while continuing to make its
drugs there.
It also said that it was in advanced talks with a number of
parties over commercial rights to Cx601 outside Europe. Linked
to this, it has requested a meeting with U.S. health regulators
to discuss a planned U.S. trial of the product.
TiGenix is enrolling patients for Phase III trials for Cx601
for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas, abnormal
channels that can develop between the end of the bowel and the
skin, in patients of bowel disorder Crohn's disease.
In its quarterly trading update, TiGenix said sales of its
main drug ChondroCelect, which repairs damaged cartilage in the
knee, had risen by 21 percent in the first nine months of 2013
to 3.1 million euros ($4.2 million).
The company said it expected full-year sales to show a rise
of more than 20 percent, driven by Belgium and the Netherlands.
Sales should come on stream in Spain and Britain in 2014.
TiGenix also said it cash position at the end of September
was 6.4 million euros, helped by a 6.5 million euro private
placement in July and a cash burn of 1.1 million euros per
month, below management guidance.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
