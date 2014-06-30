BRIEF-Solasia Pharma to raise 496.2 mln yen in shares private placement
* Says the co to issue new shares via private placement and raise 496.2 million yen, with subscription date on April 24 and payment date on April 25
June 30 Tigenix NV
* Announces clinical development of Cx611 in early rheumatoid arthritis and severe sepsis
* Recruitment for proposed study could start in Q3 of 2015
* Tigenix would expect final results to be available by first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to buy Upsher-Smith Laboratories for $1.05 billion Source text for Eikon in Japanese: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)