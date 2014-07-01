BRIEF-China Tianying says no dividend payment for FY 2016
April 17China Tianying Inc : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7cR0Xp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 1 Tigenix Nv
* European medicines agency renews marketing authorisation for chondrocelect
* Chmp has renewed for an additional five years its marketing authorisation for chondrocelect in all of 31 countries of eu and european economic area (eea). Further company coverage:
April 17China Tianying Inc : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7cR0Xp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 15 A federal judge on Saturday temporarily blocked plans by Arkansas to carry out a rapid series of executions this month, after the inmates argued the state's rush to the death chamber was unconstitutional and reckless.