Dec 22 TiGenix Nv

* TiGenix submits its pivotal US trial design for Cx601 to the FDA for special protocol assessment

* Planned US study design is similar to ongoing phase III trial in Europe, whose results are expected in 3rd qtr of 2015

* Submitted to FDA documentation for Special Protocol Assessment of pivotal phase III trial design for Cx601 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: