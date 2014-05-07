SINGAPORE May 7 Singapore's Tiger Airways
Holdings Ltd said it would be replacing its CEO with
an executive from its largest shareholder, Singapore Airlines
Ltd, days after the budget carrier reported a big
widening in its losses.
Lee Lik Hsin, a 20-year veteran of SIA, which owns 40
percent of Tiger, will become chief executive from May 12,
replacing Koay Peng Yen who joined Tiger less than two years
ago, Tiger said in a statement on Wednesday. r.reuters.com/guc29v
"Tigerair Singapore, which had been growing at the rate of
30 percent in the past 3 years, hit turbulence when the market
sagged in mid-2013 through the imbalance of capacity and
demand," Tiger said.
"Nonetheless by the time of Mr Koay's departure, Tigerair
Singapore had started the process of consolidating its services
in preparation for a decisive turnaround in its prospects."
Tiger's shares have declined nearly 40 percent over the past
year and are trading near a record low.
It reported a net loss of S$95.5 million ($76.25 million) in
the quarter ending March, up from a loss of S$15.4 million a
year ago for the same period.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)