SINGAPORE Dec 16 Shares in Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd rose 3 pct on Monday after it announced a joint venture with China Airlines Ltd to form a Taiwan-based budget carrier.

The low-cost airline also announced new agreements with Spicejet Ltd and Scoot, Singapore Airlines Ltd's long-haul budget carrier.

At 0110 GMT, shares in Tiger Airways were up 3.0 percent at S$0.515 ($0.41), outperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index , which was down 0.33 percent. ($1 = 1.2559 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Paul Tait)