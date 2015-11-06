(Adds quote, details on strategy, background)
By Aradhana Aravindan and Siva Govindasamy
SINGAPORE Nov 6 Singapore Airlines (SIA)
has launched an offer to buy all the shares of Tiger
Airways that it does not already own in a deal that
values the budget carrier at about S$1.02 billion ($725.46
million).
SIA said it intended to privatise the carrier as it "lacks
the scale and network" to effectively compete with the likes of
Malaysia's AirAsia, Qantas's Jetstar unit, Indonesia's
Lion Air and Philippine airline Cebu Pacific.
SIA is offering S$0.41 a share in cash for the 44.2 percent
of Tiger Airways it does not already own, as well as an option
to subscribe for SIA shares at S$11.10 per share.
The shares closed at S$0.31 on Thursday, while Singapore
Airlines closed at S$11.15. Trading in shares of both companies
was halted ahead of the announcement.
Tiger would benefit from being fully integrated into the
group which includes long-haul, low-cost carrier Scoot and
full-service regional airline SilkAir, SIA said.
Scoot and Tiger have been working together in some aspects
of their network and marketing activities over the last year,
and SIA hinted that its low-fare units would be more closely
integrated in future.
"Tiger Airways' success is closely linked to it being part
of the SIA Group through our portfolio strategy, in which we
have investments in both the full-service and low-cost aspects
of the business," SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said in a statement.
Tiger operates Airbus A320s and was set up by SIA and
Singapore's national investment firm, Temasek Holdings, in 2004.
In recent years, amid intense competition and huge losses,
it has pulled out of its joint ventures in Australia, the
Philippines and Indonesia to concentrated on the Singapore
market.
SIA became its majority share-holder in December 2014 after
a rights issue.
($1 = 1.4060 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)