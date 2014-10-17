* SIA to subscribe to Tiger's S$234 mln rights issue
* Tiger sells Australia JV stake to Virgin Australia
* Tiger reports record quarterly loss; shares hit record low
(Recasts with SIA's funding, adds CEO quotes)
By Anshuman Daga and Byron Kaye
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Oct 17 Cash-rich Singapore
Airlines Ltd (SIA) is injecting up to $110 million to
take control of loss-making affiliate Tiger Airways Ltd
, shoring up the budget carrier while scrapping its
regional ambitions as competition rages.
Announcing a record quarterly loss that sent its shares
tumbling as much as 10 percent, Tiger said on Friday that SIA
will raise its stake to about 55 percent from 40 percent by
converting existing securities into shares.
Tiger then plans an up to S$234 million ($184 million)
rights issue, with SIA buying up to S$140 million of new shares
and possibly raising its stake to as much as 71 percent.
The low-cost airline also agreed to sell its remaining 40
percent stake in its Australian unit to Virgin Australia
Holdings for just A$1. Months after it shut down its
Indonesian venture and sold its Philippine business, the sale
clips Tiger's wings back to those of a Singapore-focused carrier
but leaves questions on how it will secure growth.
"We need to now stem the losses arising from this joint
venture and divert our resources back towards our
Singapore-based airline in the execution of the turnaround
plan," Lee Lik Hsin, Tiger's chief executive told reporters in a
conference call.
Lik Hsin, a 20-year veteran of SIA and a board member of
Tiger, became the CEO of Tiger in May, in a sign that its
largest shareholder would wield greater influence.
Analysts said the shrinking of Tiger's operations meant that
it had to carve out a new growth strategy. Low-cost regional
rivals AirAsia Bhd and Lion Air have ordered hundreds
of planes and expanded aggressively over the past few years.
"They need to address a strategy going forward because they
have divested Australia, they are out of Indonesia, out of
Philippines, so what next now," said Derrick Heng, analyst at
Maybank-KimEng, referring to Tiger.
"Are they going to stay as a standalone unit just in
Singapore? That will put them at a disadvantage to other players
like AirAsia, which is growing across the whole region."
Tiger plunged into a net loss of S$182.4 million for the
three months ending September, largely due to a charge for the
sub-lease of surplus aircraft, from a profit of S$23.8 million a
year ago.
Tiger's shares fell as much as 10 percent to a record low of
S$0.290 before recovering to S$0.31, down 5 percent on the day
and nearly 40 percent so far this year.
In Australia, loss-making budget airline Virgin Australia
signalled it plans to cut a bloated Tiger Australia fleet that
has hobbled its own turnaround efforts. Virgin bought its
original 60 percent stake from Tiger for A$35 million($30.6
million) just 14 months ago.
Australia's domestic aviation market has been under intense
pressure as local carriers, including Qantas Airways Ltd
, engaged in a bitter price war just as demand fell amid
a faltering economy.
(1 US dollar = 1.1421 Australian dollar)
(1 US dollar = 1.2732 Singapore dollar)
(Additional reporting by Aradhana Arvavindan and Rachel
Armstrong in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)