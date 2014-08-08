SINGAPORE Aug 8 Singapore's competition
watchdog has cleared a proposal from struggling budget airline
Tiger Airways Ltd and Scoot Pte Ltd to extend their
partnership in a move that is expected to help both carriers
boost traffic.
As part of the anti-trust immunity, the two airlines will be
able to collaborate on pricing, sales, scheduling and other
matters, a tie-up that analysts said could make it easier for
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) to restructure both
companies.
"The alliance will also enable Scoot and Tigerair to
collaborate closely on connecting traffic via Changi airport,
supporting the Singapore aviation hub and broader economy,"
Tiger and Scoot said in a joint statement on Friday.
SIA owns about 40 percent of short-haul operator Tiger and
100 percent of medium-to-long haul operator Scoot. In May, Lee
Lik Hsin, a 20-year veteran of SIA and a board member of Tiger,
became the CEO of the budget airline, in a sign that its largest
shareholder will wield greater influence at Tiger.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga)