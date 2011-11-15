SINGAPORE Nov 15 Singapore's Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday its Australia unit has received regulatory approval to operate a maximum of 32 sectors per day, an increase from the current limit of 22 sectors.

The approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Australia takes immediate effect.

"Following this development, Tiger Airways Australia will soon publish its updated flying schedule," the budget carrier said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

Tiger on Monday reported a S$49.9 million ($38.7 million) net loss for the quarter ended Sept 30 and warned of a significant net loss for the current financial year ending March 2012, citing high fuel prices and the temporary suspension of its Australian unit earlier this year. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)