Dec 14 South Africa's Tiger Brands said it would sell its 65.7 percent stake in its loss making Nigerian division to Dangote Industries Limited for $1.

Tiger Brands, South Africa's biggest consumer foods maker, said Dangote Industries will give Tiger Brands an immediate cash injection of 0.7 billion rand ($46.1 million).

Tiger Brands will assume and settle the unit's debt of 0.4 billion rand.

Tiger Brands has not made money from Tiger Branded Consumer Goods Plc of Nigeria (TBCG), formerly known as Dangote Flour Mills, since paying nearly $200 million for a 65 percent stake in the firm three years ago. ($1 = 15.1914 rand) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)