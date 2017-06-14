JOHANNESBURG, June 14 South African food company Tiger Brands said on Wednesday its deputy chairman Bheki Sibiya would resign at the end of June.

Sibiya, 59, was appointed as deputy chairman at Tiger Brands in 2006. He has been a board member since 2003.

Tiger Brands, which makes bread, breakfast cereals and energy drinks, did not give reasons for Sibiya's departure. (Reporting by Olwethu Boso; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)