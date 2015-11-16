JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 Tiger Brands has
cut off funding to its Nigerian unit as the South African
consumer goods maker launched a review of its investment in the
loss-making pasta and flour maker, it said on Monday.
Tiger Brands has struggled to make a profit at Dangote Flour
Mills (DFM) since paying nearly $200 million for a
65 percent stake in the firm three years ago as part of broader
plan to expand elsewhere in Africa to offset slow growth at
home.
But DFM is battling tough competition and weakening naira
currency, forcing Tiger Brands to twice write down the value of
the business by a total of 954 million rand ($66.31 million).
"Tiger Brands has decided not to provide further
financial support with respect to its investment in Tiger
Branded Consumer Goods plc of Nigeria," the company said in a
statement.
Shares in the Johannesburg-based company climbed 4 percent
to 323.21 rand by 0942 GMT, outpacing a slightly higher JSE
Top-40 index.
One analyst said the move would enhance Tiger Brands'
earnings.
"In the longer term, Nigeria will probably be a good place
to be if you have scale but Tiger Brands would probably have to
refinance Dangote and probably take it a step forward by, for
example, going into baking," said Avior Capital Markets' analyst
Jiten Bechoo in Cape Town.
Tiger Brands' other businesses in Nigeria, Deli Foods and
UAC Foods, will not be affected by the review. Tiger Brands
competes with Nestle Nigeria in Africa's biggest
economy.
($1 = 14.3860 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by Louise Heavens)