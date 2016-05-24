* New CEO to drive strategic review
* Export markets hit by currency devaluations
* Nigeria woes curb appetite for expansion
(Adds CEO comment, detail)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, May 24 South Africa's biggest
consumer foods maker, Tiger Brands, pledged a sweeping
overhaul of its operations on Tuesday, after a botched
investment in Nigeria and mounting difficulties in its home and
exports markets force a re-think.
New chief executive Lawrence MacDougall, who is just two
weeks into the job, faces shrinking demand in African export
markets such as Nigeria and Mozambique, and a bleak outlook in
South Africa, Tiger Brands' largest market, where consumer
confidence is near 14-year lows.
"Being able to focus our attention and being able to
prioritise where we spend our money is going to be critical to a
good set of results," MacDougall said.
"We need to know which buttons to push and which to
prioritise," he told reporters after a interim results
presentation for the company, which makes bread, breakfast
cereals and energy drinks.
Tiger Brands warned that tough trading conditions would
persist for the rest of the year, echoing its smaller rival
Pioneer Food Group, which said on Monday a severe
drought and rising interest rates were heightening concerns over
South Africa's economic outlook.
Inflation in South Africa is expected to average 6.7 percent
in 2016, the central bank said last week, while low growth is
set to persist.
NIGERIA LESSONS
It was partly to offset slow growth at home that Tiger
Brands paid nearly $200 million for a 65.7 percent stake in
Nigeria's Dangote Flour Mills in 2012. But it
failed to stem losses at the venture and sold it for just $1 in
December last year.
Nigeria's economy has been hit hard by the oil price slump
and currency shortages.
Chief operating officer Noel Doyle told Reuters the company
would tread more cautiously in uncharted markets and currency
and inflation concerns could dampen the appeal of any
acquisitions in the near future.
"If we brought a big acquisition today to the market in
Africa shareholders would quite rightly have a lot of questions
about it and there would be some resistance," he said.
Currency devaluations in export African markets such as
Nigeria and Mozambique have hit demand and threaten to
permanently hurt operations.
Operational challenges in Tiger Brand's Deli Foods -- its
last remaining business in Nigeria -- and in Mozambique have
also prompted the firm to buckle down and focus on fixing
problems rather than growing its footprint.
"They need to tighten up and do a thorough review so that
they don't make the same kind of mistake they made with Nigeria
in future," Absa Wealth investment analyst Chris Gilmour said.
Tiger Brands posted total sales up 9 percent to 15.9 billion
rand and declared an interim dividend of 363 cents per share.
They reported flat headline earnings per share (EPS) of 978
cents on continuing operations but a 14 percent rise in headline
earnings per share (EPS) to 974.6 cents on continuing and
discontinued operations.
(Editing by Alexandra Hudson)